Airbnb wants to extend $1B debt facility - Reuters

Airbnb (AIRB) held a phone meeting with lenders about potentially extending its debt facility to help weather the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters sources.

The existing facility was agreed upon in 2016, has never been drawn down, and expires in a year. Airbnb wants to add more time.

Airbnb told the bankers that models show its bookings will recover from the current hit, returning to last year's levels by early 2021.

Last week, WSJ reported that Airbnb was considering a new fundraising round and was speaking with interested investors.

Airbnb planned to go public this year, but that schedule is likely pushed back due to the pandemic.