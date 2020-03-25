Rogers says COVID-19 might have material impact

In its update on COVID-19 developments, Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) says it might face a material impact.

"Due to the uncertainty surrounding the magnitude, duration and potential outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable at this time to predict its impact on our operations, liquidity, financial condition and results, but the impact may be material," it says.

As with other telecoms, it's temporarily closed retail locations across Canada (with some essential exceptions) and made alternative work arrangements for employees. And it announced measures to help customers, including waiving some fees.