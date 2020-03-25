Amazon taking over two Fairway Markets in N.J. - report

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will take over two of the four grocery stores it showed interest in via a bankruptcy auction from Fairway Market, the New York Post reports.

The tech/retail giant will take over two Fairway Market stores in New Jersey, for a reported $1.5M, while Shoprite operator Village Supermarket is taking at least four stores, including the flagship store at 2031 Broadway in Manhattan.

Amazon had been reported to be bidding on four markets: the two in New Jersey, along with one in Brooklyn and one in Pelham (north of Manhattan).

Village Supermarket had been a stalking horse bidder for five Manhattan store, the Pelham store and the Fairway brand name, according to the report.