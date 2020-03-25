AMC Theatres furloughs CEO, corporate employees due to virus

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) says it has furloughed CEO Adam Aron and all its corporate employees to preserve cash after the company was devastated by the coronavirus.

The world's largest theater operator closed its 1,000 locations around the world last week to help prevent the virus from spreading.

"This leaves AMC with no revenue and substantial fixed costs that continue," the company says, but the moves were "absolutely necessary to preserve cash and to ensure that AMC can reopen our doors once this health crisis has dissipated."