We're on the verge of an unprecedented oil glut - Goldman

The unprecedented collapse in oil demand will lead to a massive oil glut that that not even a supply production freeze or cut from OPEC can rectify, Goldman analysts say.

Goldman predicts a 14M b/d surplus in Q2.

“Any potential agreement between the U.S., Saudi and Russia to freeze or reduce output is too little too late, It would take months to impact inventories globally and would be dwarfed by the current demand losses," the firm says.

Brent crude will remain near $20 a barrel next quarter, while West Texas Intermediate oil will likely fall well below that level as storage swells, Goldman said.

Crude oil ETFs: USO, UCO, DBO, UWT, OIL, DWT, SCO, OILU, USL, DTO, OILD, OILK, WTIU