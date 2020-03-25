Avoid these key leveraged energy stocks, J.P. Morgan says

J.P. Morgan downgrades four energy names - Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Underweight from Overweight, and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Unerweight from Equal Weight - which have "one item in common: balance sheets that simply are not set up for the current pricing environment."

The four are burdened by "a mix of too much leverage and maturities that are due over the next 1-3 years and thus no equity value at the current strip, nor runways of significant length," the JPM analysts write.

On the positive end, the firm sees Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) as "among the safest names... which could see cash flows further bolstered as Appalachian and associated gas declines in 2021."

Among the oils, Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is "the only name to fully protect the downside in 2021" and is set up for "one of the more attractive risk-rewards in the space."

Overweight rated Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) boasts "one of the stronger balance sheets in the sector and will be well positioned to take advantage of what should be a bankruptcy cycle with high quality assets," according to the J.P. Morgan team.