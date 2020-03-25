Senate passes $2T relief package

The Senate has passed a more than $2T emergency relief package that will help the U.S. economy and financial markets weather the coronavirus crisis.

The bill passed 96-0.

The massive relief package includes loans and loan forgivenesses, tax breaks, direct payments to corporations and individuals, and expansions to unemployment benefits. Some economists fear unemployment could go as high as 30%.

Passage of the bill sends it to the House for approval there.

The bill is the product of intense negotiations between Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

It also includes $17B for “businesses critical to maintaining national security,” seen by some as intended at least partly for Boeing (NYSE:BA). More general beneficiaries will see $454B in a general purpose fund for businesses and state and local governments; $50B headed to airlines; and $8B for air cargo carriers

The House will meet on Friday morning to consider the package, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says. He expects the bill to pass by voice vote.

Senate will next meet on April 20 - McConnell.

S&P 500 futures were unmoved by the passage, which was widely expected by now. Currently -0.9% to 2,445.

The final version of the legislation can be downloaded here.