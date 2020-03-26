ECB won't apply issuer limit in latest QE

Divisions within the ECB are simmering as the central bank said it will not apply its self-imposed purchase limits (capped at 33% of each country's debt) on a €750B coronavirus crisis bond buying scheme.

Tensions already erupted into the open in September following Mario Draghi's last easing package, while German critics have repeatedly taken the ECB to court over the purchases.

Hawks on the council argue that if the ECB owns more than a third of a country’s debt it would have a blocking minority in any future debt restructuring negotiations, forcing a vote that could be attacked as monetary financing.