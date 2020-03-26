'Virtual' G20 emergency meeting

The G20 is usually a once-a-year event, but as the world confronts the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 host Saudi Arabia is chairing an emergency virtual summit.

Two meetings were additionally held in 2009 and 2010, at the height of the global financial crisis, and many are expecting similar coordinated fiscal measures.

Also on watch is the U.S.-China relationship. Fears are running high that the coronavirus could undo the goodwill demonstrated between President Trump and Xi Jinping in January when the "Phase One" trade deal concluded.