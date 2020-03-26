Futures -2% with jobless figures set to spike

Today's weekly jobless claims report is set to grab the attention of both Wall Street and Main Street, offering proof that the economy is already in recession.

The number, which could surge to at least one million, is especially in focus after the U.S. Labor Department asked individual state governments to postpone publishing unemployment data (dusting off the 2008 playbook).

That would shatter a previous record of nearly 700,000 back in 1982, when the U.S. hiked interest rates to quash inflation.

S&P 500 futures are off 2% ahead of the big release, which is set to offer the clearest evidence yet of the coronavirus' devastating impact on the economy.

Others are expecting drastically larger figures, with Barclays predicting that 2M Americans were laid off last week, while Citigroup believes it could be 4M.

"It's the tip of the iceberg, and they're going to be ugly. It depends on the speed at which the claims were filed, and the next week will probably be worse," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

"You have 15.8M people working in leisure and hospitality, and you just shut down the industry," added Jon Hill, fixed income strategist at BMO.