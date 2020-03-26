Healthcare crisis deepens across the globe

Spain overtook China's coronavirus death toll yesterday with 3,434 fatalities (second only to Italy), highlighting a grim picture as older patients miss out on treatment to younger people with a better chance of surviving.

Similar wrenching decisions are taking place in the U.S., with Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and George Washington University Hospital in Washington exploring a universal do-not-resuscitate policy for infected patients.

Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Geisinger in Pennsylvania and regional Kaiser Permanente networks are also looking at guidelines that would permit overriding the wishes of a COVID-19 patient on a case-by-case basis (such as risk to doctors and nurses, or a shortage of protective equipment) but would stop short of imposing DNR orders.

