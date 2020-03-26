Kennedy-Wilson renews $500M revolving credit facility

Kennedy-Wilson, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) has extended its existing $500M unsecured corporate revolving credit facility with a global group of nine banks.

The credit facility has a maturity date of March 25, 2024, which may be extended two times, in six-month increments.

Loans under the extended credit facility bear interest at a rate equal to LIBOR plus a spread of 1.75% to 2.50%, compared to a spread of 1.75% to 2.75% previously.

The aggregate amount of the line of credit may be increased, not to exceed $1B.