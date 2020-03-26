Thermo Fisher nabs CE mark in Europe for COVID-19 diagnostic test

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has received the CE mark in the European Union for its diagnostic test to detect nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company's test, which uses Applied Biosystems TaqPath Assay and real-time PCR technology, is designed to provide patient results within four hours of a sample being received by a lab.

Thermo Fisher's test complies with the European Union's In vitro Diagnostic Directive.

TMO's diagnostic test has received the designated approvals in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand.