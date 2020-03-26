Carter’s withdraws guidance, updates on liquidity and cost reduction

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) withdrew its financial guidance provided on February 24, 2020 for Q1 and FY2020.

The company suspended store operations in the United States and Canada beginning on March 19, 2020.

The company’s distribution centers continue to operate and fulfill online demand from consumers and its wholesale customers.

To improve near-term liquidity, the company has drawn substantially all of the $750M available under its revolving credit facility.

To create additional financial flexibility, it is reducing costs, inventory commitments, and capital expenditures.

The company has suspended its share repurchase program, and its Board of Directors will evaluate future dividend declarations.

The company expects to issue 1Q20 results and provide a business update at the end of April.