UnitedHealthcare rolls out self-administered coronavirus test in Seattle

Following up on a recent study that showed comparable results between coronavirus tests from self-administered swabs and those collected by healthcare workers, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has launched the new method in the Seattle area where people can apply a swab to the front of the nose, drop it into a test tube and hand it back to a healthcare professional, reducing the chance of exposure and greatly increasing the number of people who can be tested.

UNH CSO Ken Ehlert says the new protocol will be rolled out as quickly as possible throughout the company's OptumCare network of more than 48K doctors.