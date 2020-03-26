Sub-zero 1-month and 3-month Treasury yields

Yields on both the 1-month and 3-month Treasury bills fell below zero yesterday, marking the first time that happened since 2015, when both bills briefly flashed red and yields fell to minus 0.002%.

However, the readings on Wednesday were well below those, with the one-month traded at minus 0.053% and the three-month at minus 0.033%.

Japan and large swaths of Europe have had negative-yielding debt for some time now (in Germany all government fixed-income instruments except the 30-year bond carry rates below zero).