Tapestry suspends dividends, halts buybacks

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) says it has taken steps to augment its liquidity and reinforce its financial flexibility during the pandemic.

The company has extended store closures in North America and Europe for an additional two weeks to April 10. It will reassess store closure decisions on a bi-weekly basis.

On the financial front, Tapestry is drawing down $700M from its $900M revolving credit facility to add to cash balances and suspending its quarterly cash dividend. The buyback program has also been suspended.

Source: Press Release