FDA OKs Bristol-Myers Squibb's ozanimod for types of multiple sclerosis

The FDA approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) oral Zeposia (ozanimod) 0.92 mg for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease.
The company's marketing application in Europe is currently under EMA review, with a decision expected next quarter.
BMY is up 1% premarket, while the contingent value right (CVR) (BMYRT) is up 20% (pays $9 to Celgene shareholders if ozanimod and liso-cel are approved in the U.S. by year-end and bb2121 by March 31, 2021).