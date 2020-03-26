Signet +15% after comparable sales shine

Signet (NYSE:SIG) reports comparable sales rose 2.3% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +1.1%. Zales was a top performing chain with a 5.9% comp the quarter, while Piercing Pagoda delivered a 7.7% comp.

North America comparables sales were up 2.9%, offset in part by a 3.1% drop for the international business. E-commerce sales increased 15.1% during the quarter.

Gross margin came in at 41.9% of sales vs. 40.7% consensus and 40.7% a year ago.

COVID-19 response: "The company says it's aggressively reducing overall capital expenditures, prioritizing digital investments to enhance its e-commerce platform and provide a frictionless shopping experience for customers. After taking a drawdown, Signet has more than $1.2B in cash and an additional $292B available on an asset-based revolving credit facility.

Shares of Signet are up 15.28% premarket to $8.45.

