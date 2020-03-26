Wendy's suspends buybacks, pulls guidance

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reports global same-restaurant sales for the quarter-to-date through March 22 were up 2.8%. The restaurant chain notes same-restaurant sales were on plan for the quarter before COVID-19 started to impact restaurant performance, including a strong week following the breakfast launch (15% comp).

Wendy's says it has not experienced any significant supply chain issues to date across the globe and added Postmates to its group of delivery partners.

On the financial front, Wendy's increased its cash position by drawing down $120M under its revolving financing facility to take its cash position to over $340M.

The company has also suspended all share repurchase activity as well as pulled its 2020 guidance and long-term outlook

