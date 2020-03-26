Granite Point Mortgage suspends Q1 dividend in move to conserve cash

Granite Point Mortgage Trust's (NYSE:GPMT) suspends its Q1 common stock dividend to conserve liquidity.

With uncertainty regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic impacting the overall level of liquidity across capital markets, including commercial real estate loans markets, the performance of commercial real estate property may also be negatively affected, the company said.

The company has posted cash collateral with respect to certain loans and is in constructive discussions with its lenders. There can be no assurances that macroeconomic conditions will not worsen, which may negatively impact the company.

"With respect to the Company’s portfolio, Granite Point and its borrowers and sponsors are confident that there is significant value in the underlying assets," the company said.

As of March 25, 2020, the composition of GPMT's commercial real estate investment portfolio was ~98.8% senior loans, ~0.6% subordinated loans and ~0.6% securities.