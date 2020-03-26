Fed's Powell: Plenty of ammo left

Fed chief Jay Powell is making an appearance on the Today Show 90 minutes ahead of what's going to be an horrific jobless claims number.

Powell: "All over the world investors have pulled back to less risky things, but what that's meant is many places in the capital markets ... have just stopped working. We can step in and replace that lending under our emergency lending powers, and we will do that."

The central bank, says Powell, isn't going to run out of ammo and still has plenty of room for more policy action. Sounds like negative rates are on the table.

He doesn't see inflation resulting from current policies.