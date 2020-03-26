Margins suffer at Movado in Q4, suspends dividend and share repurchases

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales declined 3.8% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Gross margin rate contracted 280 bps to 52.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 560 bps to 4.4%.

Inventories up 3.7% Y/Y to $171.41M.

The Company’s Board of Directors discontinued the regular quarterly dividend and suspended share repurchases until further notice.

The Company is taking a number of proactive measures to increase its financial flexibility by reducing cost across all functional areas and borrowing an additional $30M on its revolving credit facility in March 2020.

The Company expects the COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact its business, results of operations, and financial position; however, the related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, therefore the Company is refraining from providing FY2021 guidance.

MOV -0.79% premarket.

Previously: Movado EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 26)