FactSet reports Q2 EPS beat

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue.

Annual Subscription Value plus professional services totaled $1.5B, up from last year's $1.44B.

Operating margin decreased from 33.2% to 31.8% due to costs related to the three-year investment plan.

Client count as of February 29 was 5,688, up 87 clients in the quarter.

FactSet reaffirms its FY20 outlook with revenue of $1.49-1.5B (consensus: $1.49B) and EPS of $9.85-10.15 (consensus: $10.02).

