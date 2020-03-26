Questions remain as Boeing extends rally

After surging 24% on Wednesday, Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are up another 2.7% premarket to the $160-level following the passing of a $2T Senate relief bill.

"We thank the Administration, especially the President and Secretary Mnuchin, as well as the Senate for working together to take swift bipartisan action to support the American economy, including the 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers that Boeing, the aerospace industry and the U.S. rely on to maintain our world leadership in commercial, defense and services," the planemaker said in a statement. "The bill's access to public and private liquidity, including loans and loan guarantees, is critical for airlines, airports, suppliers, and manufacturers to bridge to recovery. Boeing's top priority is to protect our workforce and support our extensive supply chain, and the CARES Act will help provide adequate measures to help address the pandemic."

The bill will allow, but not require, the government to take equity stakes in any firm that seeks cash from the CARES fund, a condition Boeing CEO David Calhoun has resisted earlier this week.