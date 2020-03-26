Piper cuts AvalonBay, Howard Hughes on development-heavy models

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb cut AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) ratings as the "development heavy business models of both are under increased pressure."

He also reduces estimates across residential and retail REIT coverage.

AVB downgraded to Underweight from Neutral and HHC to Neutral from Overweight.

Notes that the REITs he covers are quicker to draw from lines of credits than in previous downturns "despite massive Fed backstop."

Apartment REITs face risk of increased non-payment as several states have paused evictions; meanwhile retail REITs are poised for "a robust fight over rent, even with well-capitalized tenants."

Goldfarb's Underweight ranking on AVB is more bearish than the Quant rating of Neutral and his Neutral rating on HHC is in line with the Quant rating.