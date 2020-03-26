UniQure hits enrollment target in late-stage study of hemophilia B gene therapy

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announces that 54 patients, representing full enrollment, have been dosed in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, HOPE-B, evaluating gene therapy entranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of hemophilia B.

The primary endpoint is factor IX activity at week 26. Topline data should be available before year-end. If successful, a U.S. marketing will be filed in 2021.

At week 52 of follow-up, three patients dosed in a Phase 2b study were stable with sustained factor IX activity at therapeutic levels.