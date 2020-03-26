Cerecor up 29% on exploratory work in COVID-19

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) will explore the role of an inflammatory cytokine, LIGHT, in patients with COVID-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress.

The Company will use its proprietary free LIGHT assay as well as a multiplex assay to determine whether there are differences in LIGHT levels and other inflammatory markers including IL-18 and IFN-g in patients with mild to moderate vs severe disease with Acute Lung Injury / Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (“ARDS”).

An important immunoregulatory cytokine, LIGHT is secreted in high levels during viral infection. Early in infection, LIGHT is released from neutrophils and macrophages, bind its cellular receptors, which causes inflammatory cell infiltration and the release of high levels of TNF and additional pro-inflammatory cytokines.

LIGHT also has a co-stimulatory role in T cell activation driving proinflammatory and tissue damaging effects.

Therefore, neutralizing LIGHT may be beneficial for severe COVID-19 infection who are at high risk of ARDS and respiratory failure.