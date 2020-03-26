Canadian Solar surges 8.5% on earnings beat

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reports Non-Gaap EPS estimates of $1.06 beats by $0.61. Revenue of $919.7M tops the company's guidance of $850M-$880M.

Total module shipments were 2.5 GW against the company's prior guidance of 2.3 GW to 2.4 GW in 4Q19.

Sees Q1 total module shipments in the range of 2.15 GW to 2.25 GW, including ~250 MW of module shipments to the company's own projects that may not immediately be recognized as revenue. Revenue in the range of $780M-$810M, GM between 26% and 28%.

Expects FY20 total module shipments to be in the range of ~10 GW-12 GW, revenue in the range of $3.4B-$3.9B.

Board authorized $150M share repurchase program for a six-month period beginning December 9, 2019.

Shares +8.5%

