AG Mortgage sues RBC over margin calls

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) appears to be among the more aggressive of the banks in making margin calls and re-claiming collateral from mortgage funds. Many other lenders are apparently trying to work with the funds to avoid fire-sale liquidations.

AG Mortgage (NYSE:MITT) yesterday evening sued, asking a court to block the sale. The marks RBC used, says MITT, were subjective, and don't reflect the true value of the securities.

The news is important for any fund/company holding CMBS (or any other MBS, for that matter). If RBC wins and sells the paper at what very well may be cheap prices, one would assume paper everywhere would then be priced at those marks.

No lawyer here, but one imagines these repo contracts are pretty iron-clad in allowing banks to value the collateral. We'll see what the judge says. Best of luck to AG Mortgage and its investors.

MITT +24.6% premarket

