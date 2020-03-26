Alphabet target cut on weaker ad environment

SunTrust trims Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) from $1,600 to $1,350, citing a weaker ad environment that's "likely to continue until a gradual recovery unfolds in 4Q20."

Analyst Youssef Squali calls the coronavirus pandemic a "shock to the system" and notes the "murky" visibility into when a bounce back will occur.

SunTrust maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet, calling the company one of the safest platform bets for advertisers.

Related: Earlier this week, Facebook revealed that its ad business was weakening in the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus despite higher engagement rates.