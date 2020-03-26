American Outdoor to take non-cash impairment charge

"Based on these COVID-19 factors, we expect reduced revenue and cash flows in our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment," American Outdoor (NASDAQ:AOBC) says in an 8-K filing.

"This will require us to take a non-cash impairment charge in our fiscal fourth quarter ending April 30, 2020 of approximately 45% to 55% of the $162M goodwill recorded in our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment. This estimate is based on current market conditions and subject to revision."

"Based upon the anticipated reduction in revenue for our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment, we are withdrawing our previously stated full fiscal 2020 revenue expectation for our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment."