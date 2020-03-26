Mixed Q4 results for Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reports equipment revenue dropped 7.5% to $262.8M in Q4.

Parts revenue up 19.2% to $52.29M.

Service revenue increased 16.6% to $21.95M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $215.51M (-3.5%); Construction: $87.22M (+0.9%); International: $48.24M (-3.4%).

Gross margin rate improved 190 bps to 17.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 20.9% to $8.1M.

The company will not be providing its customary annual modeling assumptions for FY2021 due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

