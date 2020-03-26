JPMorgan resets on Target

JPMorgan reels in its price target on Overweight-rated Target (NYSE:TGT) to $113 from $137 after factoring in the retailer's business update that covered its COVID-19 response.

The firm says Target is gaining market share off strong comparable sales growth, but warns on apparel sales and a decline in gross margin due to a negative mix shift.

The post-pandemic view is still very bullish. "TGT is a core long-term holding given its ability to compete in the new world of omni-channel retailing and its opportunity to gain share over time and deliver relatively consistent financial results in line with its +LSD comp, +MSD operating income, and +HSD EPS framework," advises analyst Christopher Horvers.