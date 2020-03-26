Genesis Energy slashes quarterly distribution by 72%

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) says it is cutting its distribution to $0.15/unit from $0.55 for the quarter ended March 31, citing "the current operating environment and dysfunctional public debt and equity capital markets."

Genesis says the move will save $200M/year for the foreseeable future, which it intends to use to accelerate its de-leveraging plan.

With the distribution cut and $700M of current availability under its senior secured credit facility, the company says it has ample liquidity to manage in the current operating environment.