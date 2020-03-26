Cruise line stocks fall on relief worries

Morgan Stanley digs through the text of the $2T stimulus package passed by the Senate without finding a specific mention of the cruise line industry.
There is also another obstacle being talked about on the Street. The bailout terms require companies to be created in the U.S. and have a majority of employees based in the U.S. to be eligible for funds. It's unclear if all the cruise line companies could make that claim.
In premarket action, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is down 5.79% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is off 5.68%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is 5.78% lower.
Now read: Norwegian Cruise Line Is A Buy »