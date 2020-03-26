JPMorgan's equity derivatives haul soars amid market volatility - Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) equity derivatives traders pull in ~$1.5B in revenue so far this year, Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

That's almost the same amount that JPM generated from all of its equity markets businesses in last year's Q1 and at least twice what the derivatives desk usually earns, people familiar with the bank's performance said.

JPM has the largest market share for equity derivatives, according to Coalition data from 2018, its most recent data.

The surge in equity derivatives revenue points out the divide between those that have stayed engaged with markets during drastic price swings and those that have pulled back.

Even as health officials urge social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, some members of the derivatives desk could still be seen sitting closely together at the bank's Manhattan offices late last week.

The company's technicians have been working as quickly as they can to move hardwired desks farther apart to ensure safety, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Not all employees are able to work from home, if their jobs rely on tools and high-speed connections available only in offices.