Embraer meets deliveries, suspends guidance

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) reports an adjusted net loss of $93.4M, or $0.51 per share, respectively.

The company delivered 35 commercial jets and 46 executive jets (20 light and 26 large) during the quarter, and in 2019 delivered 89 commercial jets and 109 executive jets (62 light and 47 large), meeting guidance for the year. The firm order backlog at the end of the quarter was $16.8B, an increase compared to the $16.2B reported at the end of Q3 and $16.3B reported at the end of 2018.

Embraer also suspended its 2020 financial guidance.