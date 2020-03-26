Seeking Alpha
Akamai upgraded as outbreak increases internet traffic

Goldman Sachs leaves its Sell position and moves to the Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) sidelines, citing the coronavirus-related tailwind of higher internet traffic.

Analyst Heather Bellini expects AKAM to take less of a blow from the virus and recover faster than its peers.

The analyst thinks Akamai's cloud-security products could see increased demand from businesses shifting from physical to online storefronts.

Goldman trims its AKAM target by a dollar to $89.

Akamai shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $89. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.