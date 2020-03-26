Beyond Meat -9% after Goldman Sachs loses faith

Goldman Sachs drops Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a Sell rating from Neutral on its view investors aren't going to be willing to pay premium valuations for story stocks.

Traffic declines are called a substantial near-term sales headwind for Beyond Meat and meaningful risk is seen with foodservice distribution where BYND captures over half of its sales.

GS lowers its price target all the way to $39 from $129. The post-IPO low for Beyond Meat is $45.00.