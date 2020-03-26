Independence Realty pulls guidance for year

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) suspends its fiscal 2020 guidance given the uncertainty surrounding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IRT says its balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2023.

Additionally, the forward sale of 10.35M shares of common stock completed on Feb. 24 provides IRT with further financial resources.

For the first two months of the year, same-store revenue rose 4.8% Y/Y with average occupancy of 92.6%.

IRT says it's engaging with existing residents on lease renewals and prospects for new leases.

It's closely monitoring value-add renovation program and will manage the capital spend, and delivery of newly renovated units with new tenant demand.

Implements policies to provide IRT employees additional flexibility as it relates to paid leave.