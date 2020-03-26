Wanda Sports surges 20% pre-market after deal to sell Ironman Group

In a deal valued at $730 million, Wanda Sports Group (WSG +17.857% ) agreed to sell the IRONMAN Group to family-owned business group Advance, in a cash deal.

Shares of Wanda at one point surged more than 25% in pre-market trading.

WSG to continue to operate IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon series, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series and Epic Series off-road mountain bike series races of The IRONMAN Group in China under an exclusive license agreement.

Deal is expected to close in 2Q, with proceeds used to repay US$230 million and related interest and fees outstanding under a Credit Suisse facility and a $50 million left on a promissory note.

WSG to use the rest of the proceeds toward dividends or share repurchases.