VBL's VB-111 shows positive effect in late-stage ovarian cancer study

VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announces positive interim results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, OVAL, evaluating VB-111 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

A review of unblinded data on the first 60 participants by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee showed a 53% overall CA-125 response rate (CA-125 is a protein biomarker of ovarian cancer), similar to results observed in a Phase 2 study.

OVAL's primary endpoint, however, is overall survival, a much higher bar that has, so far, been out of reach for drug makers.

