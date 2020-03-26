Abercrombie & Fitch looks to preserve cash

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) says it will continue to keep stores outside of the APAC region temporarily closed until further notice.

"We entered this period of unprecedented uncertainty with a healthy liquidity position and are taking immediate, aggressive and prudent actions, including reevaluating all expenditures to enhance our ability to meet the business’ short-term liquidity needs," says A&F CEO Fran Horowitz.

The retailer says it's partnering with vendors, landlords, and lenders to preserve liquidity and mitigate risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Abercrombie & Fitch says it initiated the process to borrow $210M under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to improve its cash position. A&F is also skipping share buybacks for the foreseeable future.

