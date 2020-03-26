Paul Tudor Jones - "A damn mess," but better times soon ahead

"What a damn mess," says Paul Tudor Jones to lead off his interview as he appears on CNBC.

The most challenging period lies ahead, says Jones. He expects U.S. cases to peak at about 300K-400K between April 4 and April 10. From there, Jones notes that in the Chinese hotspot of Hubai, cases fell from the peak to less than 100 in 24 days.

A worst-case scenario in the U.S., says Jones, is 1M cases and a mortality rate of 4% - that means 40K deaths, or roughly the same as flu season.

Of the Fed: They've done in two weeks what it took 8 months to accomplish during the financial crisis.

Turning to stocks, Jones believes another test of the lows may be in order, but they'll be higher in three to five months. He is somewhat nervous about all the debt the U.S. is taking on.