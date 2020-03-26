Bank of England holds rates, can boost asset purchases if needed

The Bank of England keeps its bank rate at 0.1% and will continue with its program to purchase £200B of U.K. government bonds and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bonds.

"If needed, the MPC can expand asset purchases further," the central bank said in a statement.

British pound rises 0.6% against the greenback.

Monetary policy committee votes unanimously on both actions.

The bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, will take the total stock of these purchases to £645B.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, GBB, DGBP, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR