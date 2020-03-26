5G iPhone launch likely delayed - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says it's "extremely unlikely" that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch the 5G iPhones in September or October.

Ives sets a 10-15% probability for an iPhone launch in that window.

The analyst cites continuing supply chain issues and the fact that key iPhone engineers are locked down in California and unable to travel to China.

Wedbush maintains a Buy rating and $335 target, continuing to see 5G as a long-term tailwind.

