BWX Tech ups revolving credit facility by $250M

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has entered into an amendment to its May 24, 2018 credit agreement with Wells Fargo and other lenders that increases its borrowing capacity while delivering lower rates for the company.

The amendment provides, among other things, additional commitments to increase the revolving credit facility from $500M to $750M, extends the maturity date of the Facility by approximately two years to March 24, 2025, modifies the applicable margin for borrowings under the Facility and modifies the commitment fee on the unused portion of the Facility.