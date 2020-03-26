Tronox moves up on upbeat Q1 outlook

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issues upside guidance for Q1, saying it expects to close the quarter better than anticipated due to positive market trends and developments so far in 2020.

Tronox forecasts Q1 EPS of $0.10-$0.18, above $0.07 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $700M-$730M, ahead of $697M consensus, with Q1 EBITDA of $160M-$170M.

The company says it will draw down $200M of revolving credit loans under credit facilities as a precautionary measure to increase liquidity and preserve financial flexibility.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Quinn says the company is committed to maintaining the recently increased dividend.

"Tronox is well positioned to meet the challenges of the current situation and perform very well in the recovery that is to come," Quinn says.