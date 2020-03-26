Pluristem updates on business amid COVID-19

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issues an update, in response to coronavirus pandemic.

The company is implementing a cost saving plan which includes a 50% reduction in compensation for C-level executives and management team, and a gradual reduction of between 20% to 50% for all managerial level employees, with non-management employees having the lowest reduction.

As of today, Pluristem has enrolled over 80% of the patients in Phase III CLI trial, and close to 60% in Phase III study of muscle regeneration following hip fracture. The company expects certain slowdown in the enrollment rate, going forward.

Pluristem is collaborating with the BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and the Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies at Charité University of Medicine to evaluate the therapeutic effects of its PLX cell product candidates for the treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with COVID-19.